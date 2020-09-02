CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 4A vs. Pixel 3A vs. Pixel 4 vs. Pixel 4 XL: All the specs you should care about

Google's newest budget phone is here. Here's how it stacks up against the rest of the Pixel range.

After a delayed launch and months of leaked teasers, Google's Pixel 4A finally arrived in August. The second-gen budget Pixel was officially unveiled for $349 (£349, AU$599). This year, however, Google didn't launch a 4A XL, which would have been a direct successor to the Pixel 3A XL. Instead the 4A sits alongside the Pixel 4A 5G and upcoming Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4A features a 5.8-inch OLED screen and a sizable 3,140-mAh battery. Its star feature is the camera, which is the same one found on the pricier Pixel 4. There isn't a second telephoto lens, like you'll find on the Pixel 4, but it'll let you zoom in up to 7x. Apart from being hundreds of dollars cheaper, the Pixel 4A also includes a headphone jack and lacks both water-resistance and wireless charging. For specific numbers, scroll down for a look at CNET's specs chart or read our in-depth review of the Google Pixel 4A.

Compared to the Pixel 3A, which was launched last May as an offshoot to the flagship Pixel line, the Pixel 4A has a stronger processor (Snapdragon 730G versus Snapdragon 670) and twice as much storage (128GB versus 64GB). Despite those improvements, it starts at $50 less than its predecessor at launch.

Pixel 4A specs vs. 3A vs. Pixel 4 vs. 4XL


 Google Pixel 4A Google Pixel 3A Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 4 XL
Display size, resolution 5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 5.6-inch OLED; 2,220x1,080-pixels 5.7-inch OLED; 1,080x2,280 pixels 6.3-inch OLED; 1,440x3,040 pixels
Pixel density 443ppi 441ppi 444ppi 537ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 inches 6.0x2.8x0.3 inches 2.7x5.7x0.3 inches 2.9x6.3x0.3 inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 144x69.4x8.2 mm 151.3x70.1x8.2 mm 68.8x147.1x8.2 mm 75.1x160.4x8.2 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.19 oz; 147g 5.7 oz; 162g 6.8 oz; 193g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 9.0 Android 10 Android 10
Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard) 12.2-megapixel (standard) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Storage 128GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 6GB 4GB 6GB 6GB
Expandable storage No No No No
Battery 3,140 mAh 3,000 mAh 2,800 mAh 3,700 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back Back No No
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes Yes No No
Special features Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
Price at launch (USD) $349 $399 $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB) $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB)
Price (GBP) £349 £399 £669 (64GB), £769 (128GB) £829 (64GB), £929 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$599 AU$649 AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,199 (128GB) AU$1,279 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB)