Pixel 4A specs vs. Pixel 3A vs. Pixel 4 vs. Pixel 4 XL: What's new and different?

Stephen Shankland/CNET

After a delayed launch and months of leaked teasers, Google's Pixel 4A finally arrived earlier this month. The second-gen budget Pixel was officially unveiled for $349 (£349, AU$599). This year, however, Google didn't launch a 4A XL, which would have been a direct successor to the Pixel 3A XL. Instead the 4A sits alongside the Pixel 4A 5G and upcoming Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4A features a 5.8-inch OLED screen and a sizable 3,140-mAh battery. Its star feature is the camera, which is the same one found on the pricier Pixel 4. There isn't a second telephoto lens, like you'll find on the Pixel 4, but it'll let you zoom in up to 7x. Apart from being hundreds of dollars cheaper, the Pixel 4A also includes a headphone jack and lacks both water-resistance and wireless charging. For specific numbers, scroll down for a look at CNET's specs chart or read our in-depth review of the Google Pixel 4A.

Compared to the Pixel 3A, which was launched last May as an offshoot to the flagship Pixel line, the Pixel 4A has a stronger processor (Snapdragon 730G versus Snapdragon 670) and twice as much storage (128GB versus 64GB). Despite those improvements, it starts at $50 less than its predecessor at launch.