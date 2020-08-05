Google Pixel 4A: Super-cheap accessories for Google's super-cheap phone

Deal Savings Price









Google unveiled the new Pixel 4A on Monday, a phone that's about $50 cheaper than its closest competitors and packed with one of the best cameras money can currently buy -- for sure, the best camera on a $350 phone. You can preorder your Pixel 4A right now, so it makes sense you might want to order a case at the same time. In keeping with the budget theme of Google's new handset, ESR has a handful of discounted cases as well. They're all ordinarily priced between $10 and $19, and right now are discounted up to 38% off. I've rounded them up for you here.

ESR Get ESR's Crystal Clear Google Pixel 4A Case for $6.50 when you clip the coupon on the product page and apply discount code Z9NGM8WE at checkout. The original price is $10. The case is made of soft, rubberlike TPU plastic and measures just 1mm thick. ESR claims it's resistant to yellowing and protects the phone from shocks and scratches.

ESR Get ESR's Air Armor for the Google Pixel 4A for $8 when you clip the coupon on the product page and apply discount code Z9NGM8WE at checkout. It regularly sells for $13. ESR claims this soft and flexible TPU case offers "military grade" protection from drops and shocks. The corners are reinforced with extra-cushioning. It's yellowing-resistant as well.

ESR The ESR Mimic Series 9H is $10.59 when you apply the coupon on the product page and discount code Z9NGM8WE at checkout. The original price is $16. The case features a back cover made of 9H hardness tempered glass and is framed in soft, flexible TPU. It's smooth and scratch-resistant without detracting from the look of the Pixel 4A.

ESR The ESR Metal Kickstand for Pixel 4A is $13.14 when you apply the coupon on the product page and use discount code Z9NGM8WE at checkout. It regularly sells for $19. This stand is made of soft and flexible TPU with reinforced corners, but has a pop-out metal kickstand that works in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

ESR Get a 2-pack of ESR's Tempered-Glass Screen Protector kit for $9.59 when you click the coupon and apply discount code Z9NGM8WE at checkout. The original price is $12. The package includes two tempered glass screen covers designed to withstand 5 kg of impact force, along with a cleaning and application kit for a perfect alignment.

