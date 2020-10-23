You can knock $133 off the price of a $349 Pixel 4A through the Google Fi phone subscription program. It requires you to pay $9 a month over two years, totalling $216.
The search giant also offers a $15 a month plan that includes device protection. That'll bring the cost to $360 over two years, a little more than the phone's standard price but ideal for those who drop their phones (which is pretty much everyone).
Google's protection plan covers two incidents of accidental damage -- drops, spills and cracked screens -- a year, and one loss or theft claim. The latter isn't covered if you live in New York though.
Discuss: Google Pixel 4A subscription program lets you pay $216 for a $349 phone
