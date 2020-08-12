Angela Lang/CNET

Google took the wraps off its second-generation Pixel 4A phone last week (announcing the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 at the same time), joining Samsung's Galaxy A51 and Apple's new iPhone SE in the increasingly crowded budget-friendly segment. For $349, you get a 3,140-mAh battery, a headphone jack and a standout 12-megapixel camera that CNET's Lynn La says in her review of the Pixel 4A "raises the bar for how good a budget phone's camera can be."

At that price, the Pixel 4A undercuts its closest competitors, the iPhone SE and the Galaxy A51, by $50.

But Apple's and Samsung's recent budget offerings are popular for good reason. The 2020 iPhone SE rocks Apple's top-of-the-line A13 Bionic processor, also found in its fancy iPhone 11 Pro. Apple's proprietary chipset comfortably outperformed the Pixel 4A's Snapdragon 730G in our benchmark tests. The iPhone SE 2020 also has an IP rating for water and dust resistance, which the Pixel 4A lacks.

The Galaxy A51, meanwhile, sports the largest battery of the pack (4,000 mAh) along with a more versatile quad-camera setup that includes a wide-angle shooter. That's a feature not present in the Pixel 4A or the iPhone SE. For more information, check out the chart below, where we compare the three phones' specs.

Google Pixel 4A vs. rivals

Google Pixel 4A Apple iPhone SE (2020) Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) Display size, resolution 5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 4.7-inch LCD; 1,334x750 pixels 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels Pixel density 443ppi 326ppi 405ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.45x2.65x0.29 in 6.24x2.90x0.31 in Dimensions (millimeters) 144x 69.4x8.2mm 138.4x67.3x7.3mm 158.5x73.6x7.9mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.22 oz; 148g 6.07 oz; 172g Mobile software Android 10 iOS 13 Android 10 Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard) 12-megapixel (wide-angle) 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 5-megapixel (macro), 5-megapixel (depth-sensing) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 32-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic Samsung Exynos 9611 processor (Octa-core) Storage 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB RAM 6GB Not disclosed 6GB Expandable storage No No Up to 512GB Battery 3,140mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it has the same battery life as the iPhone 8 4,000mAh Fingerprint sensor Back Home button In-screen Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C Headphone jack Yes No Yes Special features Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging 15W fast charging Price at launch (USD) $349 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $400 Price (GBP) £349 £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £329 Price (AUD) AU$599 AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) AU$599