Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G: Spec-by-spec comparison of Google's 2020 phones

Google's latest Pixel phones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G follow the August launch of the Pixel 4A. The Pixel 5 is Google's main flagship phone and is the sequel to last year's Pixel 4. The Pixel 4A 5G, meanwhile, serves as a bumped-up version of the Pixel 4A, which is part of Google's midrange line of phones. The Pixel 5 costs $699 (£599, AU$999) and the Pixel 4A 5G is $499 (£499, AU$799). Both phones are available for purchase now.

As Google's marquee handset, the Pixel 5 is the most premium and advanced of all phones. It features 5G connectivity, a 90Hz display and reverse wireless charging. Compared to its predecessor, it's $100 cheaper at launch and it makes big jumps in battery capacity and memory. In fact, preliminary battery tests on the Pixel 5 for continuous video playback on Airplane mode clocked in 21 hours -- twice as long as the Pixel 4's time last year. But it also replaced the Pixel 4's telephoto lens with an ultrawide camera, and it doesn't have Google's Soli motion sensing or facial recognition technology.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G spec comparison

The Pixel 4A 5G also has 5G, but it doesn't have a higher refresh rate screen and it can't charge other accessories. It's also not water resistant, unlike the Pixel 5. It does, however, have a headphone jack similar to the Pixel 4A.

Take a look at the chart or watch this video, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G spec comparison, to learn more about how these Pixel phones differ from one another. And for more info, including photos from the camera and benchmark scores, check out CNET's Pixel 5 review and Pixel 4A 5G review.

Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G, 4A and 4

Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 4A 5G Google Pixel 4A Google Pixel 4 Display size, resolution 6-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.2-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels Pixel density 432 ppi 413 ppi 443 ppi 444 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 in 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in 2.7 x 5.7 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm 153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm (Sub-6 only) 153.9 x 74 x 8.5 mm (mmWave + Sub-6) 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.33 oz; 151g 5.93 oz; 168g (Sub-6 only) 6.03 oz; 171g (mmWave + Sub-6) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.7 oz; 162g Mobile software Android 11 Android 11 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide) 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 8GB 6GB 6GB 6GB Expandable storage No No No No Battery 4,000 mAh 3,800 mAh 3,140 mAh 2,800 mAh Fingerprint sensor Rear Rear Rear No Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No Yes Yes No Special features 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging 5G enabled; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $699 $499 $349 $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB) Price (GBP) £599 £499 £349 £669 (64GB), £769 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$999 AU$799 AU$599 AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,199 (128GB)

*prices listed are at launch

