Google Pixel 4A 5G leaked online

Google's upcoming 5G phone has been leaked online, with the Pixel 4A 5G to reportedly come with a 6.2-inch display. The of the will sport a 8MP front-facing camera, German publication WinFuture reported Wednesday.

The Google Pixel 4A 5G will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, but won't have wireless or reverse wireless charging. It comes in a plastic casing, has a 3.5mm headphone jack and on the rear are two cameras, according to WinFuture.

It comes with the 6GB of RAM -- 2GB less than the Pixel 5 -- and a 3800mAh battery, the report says.

The Google Pixel 4A 5G will run Android 11, and is set to be unveiled at the end of September, according to WinFuture, and priced at around €490 (approximately $570).

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

