Google Pixel 4 might call for help automatically if you're in a car crash

Google is apparently tweaking Pixel phones' Emergency Information app so it'll automatically call 911 if you get into a car crash, XDA Developers reported. It's unclear if the feature will come to all Pixel phones or only to the upcoming Pixel 4.

The updated app, renamed "Personal Safety," uses your location and sensor readings from the accelerometer and microphone to detect if you've been in a crash. It then plays an alert at maximum volume and vibrates. If you don't mute the app, it automatically calls emergency services and gives them your location.

