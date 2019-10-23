Google Pixel 4 is reportedly delayed on Amazon

Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL orders have been delayed for customers on Amazon, according to a report. After pre-ordering an orange Pixel 4 last week, Droid Life said Wednesday it has now been delayed until between Nov. 30, 2019, and Jan. 2, 2020.

The Pixel 4 starts at $799 for a 64GB model and $899 for the XL version. In the US, you can upgrade either of the phones to 128GB for $100 extra. Both come in black, white or orange, and are slated to start shipping on Thursday, Oct. 24.

One customer on Twitter complained of their 128GB white Pixel 4 XL order being pushed out to between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5, as reported by Droid Life. Reddit users were also complaining Wednesday about Pixel deliveries being delayed until mid to late November.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 4 and 4 XL have awesome cameras but high prices

The Amazon listings for the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL now appear to be missing.

Amazon and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.