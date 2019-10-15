Google added a second camera to its Pixel 4 phone, a telephoto option that helps the Android smartphones match what Apple added to its higher-end iPhones in 2016.

With Google itself showing the Pixel 4's big camera bulge months ahead of Tuesday's Pixel launch event, the second camera wasn't a big surprise. But given Google's strong track record for photography on the Pixel phones, anticipation is high that photographers in the Android realm will benefit. Adding multiple cameras also helps Google keep Pixel phones competitive with numerous multi-camera rivals from companies like Samsung, Oppo, Huawei and LG Electronics.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Dual cameras also let Google follow Apple in another domain: better portrait mode shots. The distance between the regular and telephoto cameras lets the phone judge depth so it can better blur backgrounds to concentrate attention on a closer subject.

The Pixel 4 phones don't get Apple's latest trick, the addition of an ultrawide lens to its iPhone 11 and 11 Pro phones.

But Google thinks telephoto -- especially augmented by Super Res Zoom technology to zoom in digitally -- is better.

"Wide angle can be fun, but we think telephoto is more important," said Marc Levoy, a Google fellow.

