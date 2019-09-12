Google Pixel 4 gameplay reportedly shown in new video

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The Google Pixel 4 leaks show no sign of letting up, with the latest being a video from a Vietnamese tech review site. The video, posted to YouTube by ReLab on Thursday, purports to show gaming tests on a demo version of the upcoming phone.

"Why do I even call this a gaming phone? Am I crazy?" the reviewer says in the video. "No, I said that because I found out that it is packed with a high-refresh rate screen, 90Hz."

In a test to see if the Google Pixel 4 can compete with other gaming phones, the reviewers put the handset through a PUBG game.

The thick top of the phone and matte materials used on the back and sides of the device mean it's easy to hold horizontally to play games, and difficult to touch the screen accidentally, the video says.

It also says the phone has a 3700mAh battery.

Google confirmed the fourth Pixel in mid-June after a series of leaks.

What we know so far is the Google Pixel 4 will have face unlock and motion sensors. It's expected to launch in October with one front-facing camera, Android 10, a 90Hz display, two rear cameras on the XL model and improved dial-SIM capabilities. It could also run on Sprint's networks.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

