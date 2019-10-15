Google Pixel 4 event 2019: Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go and everything Google announced

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's annual Made by Google Event fully confirmed the details that have been leaking out for weeks regarding the company's new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones and other devices. That big phone reveal ended the string of details Google itself had been teasing amongst the usual rumors, with the company ultimately showcasing a line of devices that Google hopes would put its software all over your daily life.

The event has just wrapped but we have a 10-minute highlights reel of Google's stream if you want to watch a shorter rundown of the big highlights.

As with the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 lines, Google's Pixel 4 incorporates a lot of computational technology as part of their camera improvements over the Pixel 3, plus many of Google's experimental technologies debut in it as well.

"Ambient technology" was one of Google's themes this year -- technology as a single system.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: Dual rear cameras, radar face...

A new look, new color and new features come to the Pixel 4 a telephoto camera

Google discussed its commitment to privacy and security

James Martin/CNET

The company discussed its activities and investments with respect to renewable energy

The Google Home Mini speaker has been replaced with the Nest Mini

Now playing: Watch this: Google gives sneak peek at new Pixel Buds

Google WiFi's sequel is the Nest WiFi