Google Pixel 4 event 2019: Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go and everything Google announced

Google's annual Made by Google Event fully confirmed the details that have been leaking out for weeks regarding the company's new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones and other devices. That big phone reveal ended the string of details Google itself had been teasing amongst the usual rumors, with the company ultimately showcasing a line of devices that Google hopes would put its software all over your daily life.
The event has just wrapped but we have a 10-minute highlights reel of Google's stream if you want to watch a shorter rundown of the big highlights.
As with the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 lines, Google's Pixel 4 incorporates a lot of computational technology as part of their camera improvements over the Pixel 3, plus many of Google's experimental technologies debut in it as well.
"Ambient technology" was one of Google's themes this year -- technology as a single system.
- A new look, new color and new features come to the Pixel 4, with a telephoto camera and radar-based gesture control. It starts at $800 (£669, roughly converting to AU$1,180).
- Google discussed its commitment to privacy and security on the Pixel 4
- We heard about its more affordable and redesigned Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, starting at $649
- A new voice recorder app can perform on-device live transcriptions which you can search
- We got an update on Stadia: it will be available on Nov. 19
- Google gave a sneak peak of the new Pixel Buds, which are smaller with adaptive sound
- The company discussed its activities and investments with respect to renewable energy
- The Google Home Mini speaker has been replaced with the Nest Mini, including a home intercom system and free Wi-Fi calling
- Its Nest Aware program gets a whole-home pricing model starting at $6 per month
- Google WiFi's sequel is the Nest WiFi, an internet router with more features including device prioritization, seamless setup along with making it a smart speaker to incentivize putting it in a more visible location
Discuss: Google Pixel 4 event 2019: Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go and everything Google announced
