Google Pixel 4 doesn't come with headphones or a 3.5mm adapter

Google unveiled the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at an event in New York on Tuesday. The phones, which start at $799, feature dual rear cameras, radar-powered face unlock and unique features like live video captioning. What they don't have: headphones or a 3.5mm adapter in the box.

Google's latest Pixel phones don't have USB-C earbuds or an adapter included the box, meaning you may need to go with wireless headphones or get a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter on your own. Google ditched the headphone jack last year in the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, but included wired USB Type-C earbuds and an adapter for standard 3.5mm headphones in the box. The lower-cost Pixel 3A, which came out earlier this year, still has a headphone jack.

The headphone jack started disappearing in 2016 and has since became a rarity among premium phones. But many new phones, including Apple's iPhone 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, still come with wired earbuds in the box.

Google did show off its new Pixel Buds, wireless earbuds meant to compete with Apple's AirPods, at its Made by Google event. The $179 wireless earphones have a distinctive design and Google Assistant, but aren't coming out until next year.

