CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Google Pixel 4 doesn't come with headphones or a 3.5mm adapter

You'll need to find your own headphones.

015-google-pixel-4-and-pixel-4xl

The latest Pixel phones are available in black, white or orange, which Google calls "Oh So Orange."

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google unveiled the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at an event in New York on Tuesday. The phones, which start at $799, feature dual rear cameras, radar-powered face unlock and unique features like live video captioning. What they don't have: headphones or a 3.5mm adapter in the box. 

Google's latest Pixel phones don't have USB-C earbuds or an adapter included the box, meaning you may need to go with wireless headphones or get a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter on your own. Google ditched the headphone jack last year in the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, but included wired USB Type-C earbuds and an adapter for standard 3.5mm headphones in the box. The lower-cost Pixel 3A, which came out earlier this year, still has a headphone jack.

The headphone jack started disappearing in 2016 and has since became a rarity among premium phones. But many new phones, including Apple's iPhone 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, still come with wired earbuds in the box.

Google did show off its new Pixel Buds, wireless earbuds meant to compete with Apple's AirPods, at its Made by Google event. The $179 wireless earphones have a distinctive design and Google Assistant, but aren't coming out until next year.

See also
Now playing: Watch this: All the highlights from Google's Made By Google event
1:34
Mentioned Above
Google Pixel (32GB, Really Blue)
$125
See it
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Apple

Next Article: Every Google Event announcement: Pixel 4, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go Chromebook and more