I'm going to have T-shirts made up: "Never buy a phone at full price." Actually, that's kind of negative. How about, "Always wait six months before buying the latest phone"? Too clunky. Maybe I'll go with my old standby: "Cheap phones come to those who wait."

The latest example: The Google Pixel 4 launched in October -- cough, six months ago, cough -- with a starting price of $800. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon is offering the . That's the biggest discount I've seen to date. You can upgrade to the 128GB model for $100 more. Either way, you're saving $250.

The Pixel 4 sports a 5.7-inch screen. Prefer something larger? The 6.3-inch , starting at $649. The two models are virtually identical save for screen and battery size.

As regular Cheapskate readers know, I'm an iPhone guy (don't @ me; always have been, probably always will be), so I'm going to steer you right to Lynn La's Google Pixel 4 review. While she loved many aspects of the phone (most notably the rear cameras), she found the Pixel 4 to be on the expensive side -- one reason it didn't make CNET's list of the best phones of 2020.

But here we are, six months later, and it's now roughly 30% off. The phone is new, of course, not refurbished, and like all Pixel models, it can work with just about any US carrier. So, for example, you could use it with AT&T's "secret" prepaid plan ($25 a month when paid annually) or take it to Visible and hook up with its Party Pay option (also $25 a month).

This isn't the only phone that's on sale right now. For example, the OnePlus 7T just dropped to $499, and the still-awesome iPhone XR can be yours for as low as $376.

So allow me to say it again: Don't buy a new phone when it launches. Wait six months and you'll almost certainly be able to score a discount. Wait even longer and save even more. Just last week I discussed this very topic on CNET's great Daily Charge show:

This versatile white-noise machine is on sale for just $14.49

Trouble sleeping? Office noise making it difficult to concentrate? Can't get the baby to nap? Consider a white-noise machine, which produces sounds designed to help with concentration and relaxation.

Pictek

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, MorShine US via Amazon has the with promo code YO75IDIB. Regular price: $25.

The Pictek 30 can produce six different kinds of sounds, each with five different variations. One of those is a fetal-heartbeat sound, the better to help a baby sleep. There's a switch on the back that lets you choose between 30- and 60-minute auto-off timers and continuous play.

I tested this briefly and discovered two issues. First, it's a USB-powered device, and there's no AC adapter included. If your alarm clock has a USB port, you can plug it into that. Otherwise, you'll need to get an adapter.

Second, this thing gets really loud -- great for offices where you're really struggling to combat excessive ambient noise, but even at the lowest setting, you might find it too loud for your bedside. I found myself wishing it could tick just two or three levels lower.

Because this is a little on the large and heavy side, I wouldn't recommend it for travel. But it really could help you out at home or work, and $15 is a small price to pay to find out.

