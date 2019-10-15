Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL specs vs. Pixel 3, 3 XL, and 3a: What's new and different

Angela Lang/CNET

At an Oct. 15 Made by Google event in New York, Google unveiled its new pair of smartphones: the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The phones feature face unlock and motion sensors, a 90Hz OLED display, and two back cameras. The Pixel 4 starts at $799, and the Pixel 4 XL starts at $899.

Compared with last year's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL each have two back cameras instead of one and a front-facing camera that also handles face unlock. In terms of camera features, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL both have a 12.2-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel wide lens. Both phones run on Android 10.

Google's Pixel phones are not market leaders, falling behind Samsung, Huawei, and Apple on the list of most popular smartphones by shipment, according to IDC. But CNET named the Pixel 3 the best Android phone of 2018, thanks to its impressive cameras and AI-powered call screening feature.

While the Pixel 4 and 4 XL feature several upgrades over the 3 and 3 XL, the new phones do not improve upon some of the faults of their predecessors, including the lack of expandable memory and of a headphone jack (though the explosion of wireless earbuds may mean this is no longer a big concern for many people). The Pixel 4 also has a smaller battery than the Pixel 3, though the 4 XL's battery is larger than that of the 3 XL.

Ultimately, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL's greatest competition may come from the budget Pixel 3a, which starts at $399 and doubled Pixel sales earlier this year.

To see how else the phones compare with the Pixel 3, 3 XL, and 3a, check out the chart below.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL vs. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3a Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3a Display size, resolution 5.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED 6.3-inch QHD+ 90Hz OLED 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.6-inch OLED; 2,220x1,080 pixels Pixel density 444 ppi 537 ppi 443 ppi 522 ppi 441 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 2.7 x 5.7 x 0.3 in 2.9 x 6.3 x 0.3 in 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 in 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.71oz; 162g 6.81oz; 193g 5.2oz; 148g 6.5oz; 184g 5.19oz; 147g Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Camera 16-megapixel (wide), 12.2-megapixel (telephoto) 16-megapixel (wide), 12.2-megapixel (telephoto) 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel with Motion Sense face unlock 8-megapixel with Motion Sense face unlock Dual 8-megapixel Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core) 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670 Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB RAM 6GB 6GB 4GB 4GB 4GB Expandable storage None None None None None Battery 2,800 mAh 3,700 mAh 2,915 mAh 3,430 mAh 3,000mAh Fingerprint sensor None (Face unlock) None (Face unlock) Back cover Back cover Back cover Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No No Yes Special features Water resistant (IP68); Qi-certified wireless charging; 18 W fast charging Water resistant (IP68); Qi-certified wireless charging; 18 W fast charging IPX8; wireless charging support; Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box IP68; wireless charging support; Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box AR in Google Maps; Timelapse video shooting Price off-contract (USD) $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB) $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB) $399 Price (GBP) TBD TBD £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £869 (64GB); £969 (128GB) £399 Price (AUD) TBD TBD AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$1,349 (63GB); AU$1,499 (128GB) AU$649