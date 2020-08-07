Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones are already discontinued after less than a year

Juan Garzon/CNET

Google has discontinued its Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones after only nine months. The phones are no longer available for purchase in the Google Store but are still available in other stores for the time being. The news comes in the same week that Google unveiled its newest budget phone, the Pixel 4A.

"Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 and 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last," a Google spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement.

"Just like all Pixel devices," the spokesperson said, "the Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US."

Earlier this week, the search giant also announced the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4A. The Pixel 4A is available for preorder now, and Google said the 5G model and Pixel 5 will be available this fall.

