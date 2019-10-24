CNET también está disponible en español.

Did you order a Pixel 4 on Amazon? You may be waiting awhile

Some customers complain that delivery has been pushed out from Oct. 24 to late November.

google-pixel-4-0991

The orange Pixel 4 could be delayed for Amazon pre-orders.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL orders have reportedly been delayed for customers on Amazon. After preordering an orange Pixel 4 last week, Droid Life said Wednesday that delivery has been delayed from Thursday until between Nov. 30 and Jan. 2.

The Pixel 4 starts at $799 for a 64GB model and $899 for the XL version. In the US, you can upgrade either of the phones to 128GB for $100 extra. Both come in black, white or orange, and are slated to start shipping on Thursday, Oct. 24.

One customer on Twitter complained of their 128GB white Pixel 4 XL order being pushed out to between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5, as reported by Droid Life. Reddit users were also complaining Wednesday about Pixel deliveries being delayed until mid- to late November.

The Amazon listings for the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL now appear to be missing.

Amazon and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google's Pixel 4

Originally published Oct. 23.

