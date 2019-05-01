Google Pixel 3a XL leak puts camera right in your face

Angela Lang/CNET

As the May 7 start date for Google I/O, the search giant's annual developer conference, quickly approaches, we're seeing even more leaks about a rumored low-priced variant of the Pixel 3 phone.

Slashleaks tweeted on Tuesday what might be the packaging for the rumored Google Pixel 3a XL:

The leaked image shows the Pixel 3a XL camera up front and center with the flash right next to it. On the back is also the fingerprint sensor and in yellow is the phone's power button.

Along with this image of a possible packaging comes a landing page on India-based online retailer Flipkart that's promoting "something big" for the Pixel universe.

"Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe. Know more on May 8," the page reads.This date would be right in the middle of Google's I/O event.

Flipkart

Google Pixel 3a rumors started circulating late last year. It's possible the phone could come with a plastic case instead of glass. A lower priced variant of the phone could be what Google needs right now as its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are not flying off of shelves.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.