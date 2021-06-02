Google Pixel 3 XL is now $200, but only if you're cool with its worst color

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google has a history of quirky names for the colors of its gadgets, but the name Not Pink doesn't really do justice to the pale white flesh tone of the Pixel 3 XL. While you can drop the phone into a case and forget about the color underneath, this color option never sold very well for Google. As a result, you can now the price it's normally sold for right now at B&H Photo while the company attempts to purge its inventory in preparation for the Pixel 6.

If you're looking for a backup phone in case something goes wrong with your daily driver, or you'd like a dedicated screen for a DIY car or bike system, $200 is a great price for what you're getting here. And if all you want is an inexpensive phone you don't have to think about, this deal is $150 less than you'd pay for a Pixel 4A directly from Google. But in buying this phone, you're taking an immediate risk. Google will stop delivering monthly software updates to the Pixel 3 in October, which is not that far away. You'll be able to update to Android 12 this fall, but after that you're on your own.

What you will get with this phone is 128GB of storage and unlimited photo backups to Google Photos, something the company recently removed from all other phones with access to this app. If that's all you need for $200, you've got until 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET) to take advantage of this deal.