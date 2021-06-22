Other than price and size, Google's flagship phones of 2018, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, are essentially the same device. Currently priced at $397 and $499, respectively, the phones are much cheaper now that the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available. But even though they're two years old, they still have excellent cameras, receive prompt software updates from Google and are equipped with reliable Snapdragon 845 chipsets. So if you're deciding between the two, read on to see which one is best for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Starting at $397, the Pixel 3 is the best route to go if you want to save the most money. Its 5.5-inch display also make it the more pocketable and comfortable phone to hold in your hand. Lastly, it doesn't have an on-screen notch running at the top of the display, so you can view content on your screen without a distracting tab taking away your attention. Read our Google Pixel 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At about $100 more, the Pixel 3 XL offers a bigger screen and a longer battery life. This is great if you see yourself watching a lot of videos or playing games, but keep in mind, the phone also has a big notch at the top. We don't think it's worth the extra $100 (for that money you can get multiple phone cases, a Google Home Mini or wireless earbuds), but if you have room in your budget, then go for it. Read our Google Pixel 3 XL review.

How we tested

Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 3 XL: What's different

Dimensions and weight: The Pixel 3 XL is bigger and heavier than the Pixel 3, measuring 6.2 by 3 inches to the Pixel 3's 5.7 by 2.7-inch body. The two phones have the same 0.3-inch (8.2mm) depth. Because of the Pixel 3 XL's larger size, it's heavier at 6.5 ounces (184 grams). The Pixel 3 weighs 5.2 ounces (148 grams).

Display: The Pixel 3 features an OLED display with 443 pixels-per-inch density, while the Pixel 3 XL is higher definition, with a pixel density of 522 ppi. Unlike the new Pixel 4 phones, they do not have a 90Hz display.

Battery: The last big difference between the two phones is the battery. The Pixel 3 uses a 2,915-mAh battery, while the Pixel 3 XL has a 3,430-mAh battery. Lab results for continuous video playback on airplane mode yielded an average of 15 hours for the Pixel 3 and 16 hours, 49 minutes for the Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 3 XL specs

Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL Display size, resolution 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 443ppi 522 ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in. 6.2x3x0.03 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 145.6x68.2x7.9 mm 158x76.7x7.9 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.2oz.; 148g 6.5 oz.; 184g Mobile software Android 9 Pie (upgradeable to Android 10) Android 9 Pie (upgradeable to Android 10) Camera 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel Front-facing camera Dual 8-megapixel Dual 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core) Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 4GB 4GB Expandable storage None None Battery 2,915 mAh 3,430 mAh Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features Water resistant (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Water resistant (IPX8), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box

