Pixel 3A vs. Pixel 3 specs: Cameras, processor, battery and more compared

Looking to save some dough on an older Google Pixel phone? Here's how to decide between the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A.

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL weren't necessarily updates to the existing Pixel 3. Rather the two phones were an expansion Google made to appeal to a wider audience with more affordable handsets (just like the new Pixel 4A and recently discontinued Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL). When compared to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the 3A and 3A XL cost hundreds less at launch, though the price gap has since narrowed -- right now you can actually find the Pixel 3 for less than the 3A.

The Pixel 3 still has one of the best cameras when it comes to photos, and what's wonderful is the Pixel 3A and 3A XL get the same camera. Sacrifices were made to get the new phones to hit a low price, but not many. The bodies aren't as sleek. There's no water resistance or wireless charging, though there is a headphone jack. 

The Pixel 3A has a slightly larger display inside a slightly larger body than the Pixel 3 -- we're talking millimeters. The 3A has a 5.6-inch OLED display while the larger 3A XL has a 6-inch OLED display. Good news is there isn't a notch!

The newer Pixel phones don't get the Pixel 3's Snapdragon 845 processor. Instead they have a Snapdragon 670 processor, which we found less powerful in our benchmark tests.

The Pixel 3 really blew us away with its exceptional cameras in 2018. While we were less thrilled about the lack of a headphone jack, the camera more than makes up for it (not to mention the AI-powered call screening). Even after using the phone for six months, we remained impressed.

Google Pixel 3 vs. 3A vs. 3A XL


 Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3A Google Pixel 3A XL
Display size, resolution 5.5-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 5.6-inch OLED; 2,220x1,080 pixels 6.0-inch OLED; 2,160x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 443 ppi 441 ppi 402 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in. 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in. 6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 in.
Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.2 oz.; 148g 5.19 oz.; 147g 5.89 oz.; 167g
Mobile software Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Camera 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel
Front-facing camera Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB 64GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB
Expandable storage None None None
Battery 2,915 mAh 3,000 mAh 3,700 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back Back Back
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No Yes Yes
Special features IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting
Price off-contract (USD) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $399 $479
Price (GBP) £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £399 £469
Price (AUD) AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$649 AU$799
