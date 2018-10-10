Sarah Tew/CNET

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have arrived, bringing with them bigger screens, better cameras and -- surprise, surprise -- higher prices.

Luckily, if you can swing one of the new phones, you can swing two: Verizon is offering a free Google Pixel 3 (64GB) when you buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, with free shipping on both. You can also opt to save $799.99 on any other Pixel 3 model.

As you might expect, there are some conditions. You'll need to purchase a new line of service for at least one of the phones, and ultimately you'll be paying full price up front for both; the free one comes in the form of a $33.33 monthly bill credit over 24 months.

What's more, you can't combine this with Verizon's "select trade-in" offers, though you can get "market value" for a trade-in. All that said, the end result here is an $800 savings -- something to consider if you're in the market for a pair of Google's new flagships.

