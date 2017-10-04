James Martin/CNET

Wednesday an event in San Francisco, Google announced its newest phones: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The announcement comes after an accidental leak revealing the phones last month.

The new Pixel phones are nearly identical in every way aside from the 2 XL being bigger with a larger battery and a higher price. The Pixel 2 XL comes with a revamped camera, Daydream VR support and no headphone jack. On the outside the Pixel 2 XL looks similar to last year's Pixel XL phone. On the inside, the phone has a faster processor and is running the latest version of Android Oreo 8.0.

Now Playing: Watch this: Google shows off its second-generation Pixel phones

How does it stack up against the competition? Read the spec chart below to see exactly how the Pixel 2 XL compares against the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30.