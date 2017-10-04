Phones

Pixel 2 XL specs vs. iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8, LG V30

Google just announced the Pixel 2 XL. Here's how it compares to the competition.

100417-google-pixel-2-xl7156

Google's new Pixel 2 XL in "just black."

 James Martin/CNET

Wednesday an event in San Francisco, Google announced its newest phones: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The announcement comes after an accidental leak revealing the phones last month.

The new Pixel phones are nearly identical in every way aside from the 2 XL being bigger with a larger battery and a higher price. The Pixel 2 XL comes with a revamped camera, Daydream VR support and no headphone jack. On the outside the Pixel 2 XL looks similar to last year's Pixel XL phone. On the inside, the phone has a faster processor and is running the latest version of Android Oreo 8.0.

More from Google's event
Now Playing: Watch this: Google shows off its second-generation Pixel phones
2:35

How does it stack up against the competition? Read the spec chart below to see exactly how the Pixel 2 XL compares against the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30.

Google Pixel 2 XL specs compared with the iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30


 Google Pixel 2 XL Apple iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 8 LG V30
Display size, resolution 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,135 pixels 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 538 ppi 458ppi 522ppi 538 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.2x3.0x0.3 in 5.65x2.79x0.30 in 6.4x2.9x0.34 in 5.96x2.96x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 157.9x76.7x7.9 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 162.5x74.8x8.6mm 151.7x75.4x7.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.17 oz; 175g 6.14 oz; 174g 6.9 oz, 195g 5.57 oz; 158g
Mobile software Android 8 Oreo iOS 11 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Camera 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 4GB TBD 6GB 4GB
Expandable storage None None Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 3,520mAh 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 13 hours of internet use; 14 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 3,300mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover None Back cover Back cover
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Special features Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance; FaceID S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab
Price off-contract (USD) $849 (64GB), $949 (128GB) $999(64 GB), $1,149 (256 GB) AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963 AT&T: $TBA; Verizon: $TBA: T-Mobile: $800; Sprint: $TBA
Price (GBP) £799 (64GB), £899 (128GB) £999 (64 GB), £1,149 (256 GB) £869 TBA
Price (AUD) AU$1,399 (64GB), AU$1,549 (128GB) AU$1,229 (64 GB), AU$1,479 (256 GB) AU$1,499 TBA
100417-google-pixel-2-7126
26
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL photos: Feast your eyes
Next Article: Dropbox's quest to win your heart, and Wall Street's too