Google Pixel 2 XL screen fix may be on the way

Josh Miller/CNET

The Google Pixel 2 XL is garnering great reviews, except for one big issue: its screen.

The phone's OLED screen suffers from muted colors and a blue shift, but Google is considering a fix.

According to a statement sent to 9to5Google, the company acknowledged the rampant complaints, stating that it will "continue to pay close attention to people's responses to Pixel.

In the meantime, Google's leaning towards a solution that will add "more display color options through software if that makes the product better."

We've reached out to Google for comment but have yet to hear back.