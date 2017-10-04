Phones

Google Pixel 2 vs. iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6

Google just announced the Pixel 2. Here's how it compares to the competition.

100417-google-pixel-2-xl-7156

Google's new Pixel 2 phone in "just black."

After months of speculation and an accidental leak last month, Google formally announced its latest phones at an event in the San Francisco Jazz Center: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The phones are nearly identical in every way aside from size, battery and price. The Pixel 2, the smaller of the two, comes with a revamped camera, Daydream VR support and no headphone jack. On the outside the Pixel 2 looks similar to last year's Pixel phone. On the inside, the phone has a faster processor and is running the latest version of Android: Oreo 8.0.

But how does it stack up against the competition? Read the spec chart below to see exactly how the Pixel 2 compares against the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Google Pixel 2 specs compared with iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and LG G6


 Google Pixel 2 Apple iPhone 8 Samsung Galaxy S8 LG G6
Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 441 ppi 326ppi 570ppi 565ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.45x2.65x0.29 in 5.86x2.68x0.32 in 5.86x2.83x0.31 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.7x69.7x7.8 mm 138.43x67.31x7.37 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm 148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.22 oz; 148g 5.5 oz; 155g 5.7 oz, 162g
Mobile software Android 8 Oreo iOS 11 Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Dual 13-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU
Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB 32GB
RAM 4GB TBD 4GB 4GB
Expandable storage None None Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 2,700mAh 14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless 3,000mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Home button Back cover Back cover
Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Special features Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready 18:9 sceen ratio, wireless charging, IP68
Price off-contract (USD) $649 (64GB), $749 (128GB) $699 (64 GB), $849 (256 GB) AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; U.S. Cellular: $675 AT&T: $720, Sprint: $708, T-Mobile: $650, Verizon: $672, U.S. Cellular: $597.60
Price (GBP) £629 (64GB), £729 (128GB) £699 (64 GB), £849 (256 GB) £689 £649
Price (AUD) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB) AU$1,079 (64 GB), AU$1,329 (256 GB) AU$1,199 AU$1,008
