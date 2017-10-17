CNET también está disponible en español.

What did everyone think of the Google Pixel 2? (The 3:59, ep. 300)

We break down CNET's review of the Pixel 2, talk about Netflix's earnings and discuss the foldable Axon M phone.

The Google Pixel 2 reviews are out, and they're pretty positive. 

For our 300th episode, we welcome back Senior Reporter Joan Solsman, who returns in time to weigh in on our second topic: Netflix's earnings and recent price cut. Lastly, we chat about ZTE's crazy foldable Axon M phone, which has two screens in a funky and unique design.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

