The Google Pixel 2 reviews are out, and they're pretty positive.

For our 300th episode, we welcome back Senior Reporter Joan Solsman, who returns in time to weigh in on our second topic: Netflix's earnings and recent price cut. Lastly, we chat about ZTE's crazy foldable Axon M phone, which has two screens in a funky and unique design.

What did everyone think of the Google Pixel 2? (The 3:59, ep. 300) Your browser does not support the audio element.

