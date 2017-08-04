Is this the Google Pixel 2?

Evan Blass/VentureBeat

Were you expecting Google's Pixel 2 to have a bold new design? Don't count on it.

Reputable phone leaker Evan Blass has just revealed two pictures of what's very likely to be Google's next phone, and it looks decidedly like the flagship phone we know (and loved) starting last October.

While Google head of hardware Rick Osterloh had previously confirmed that the Pixel would see a successor -- a premium-priced successor, at that -- these could be the first real pictures of the phone.

We'd previously seen renders of the larger Pixel 2 XL, more renders of the Pixel 2 allegedly based on factory specifications and an artist's interpretation of what they believed the phones might look like, but that's about all.

Blass says that the phone, which will continue to be built by Google partner HTC, have only three external hardware changes: It'll reportedly have a pair of front-facing stereo speakers, it'll have a squeezable frame, and it'll follow in Apple's footsteps by ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Even though that missing headphone jack didn't impact iPhone 7 sales and both HTC and Motorola have followed suit, it's still likely to be a controversial change in the Android camp -- and Blass says he's very sure it'll be omitted on Google's new flagship.

We don't yet know how much the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might cost or when they'll arrive, but October seems likely.

Check out our whole Pixel 2 rumor roundup in the meanwhile.

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.