If your Pixel 2 phone buzzes, a fix is coming in 'weeks'

Back in October, Pixel 2 owners reported strange noises emanating from their phones, including clicking noises like a ticking clock and high-pitched sounds. Google acknowledged the problem affecting some devices, and promised a fix. Looks like it's coming sooner rather than later.

A Google community manager identified as Orrin shared on Google's Pixel user community forum that an update is very much in the works. He wrote:

We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call.

"Coming weeks" is still completely nebulous, but it does suggest a time frame of December or January.

The audio issues are part of a string of bad press befalling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Phone owners also complained of blue shift, which makes the screen appear blue when you're looking at it from certain angles, and screen burn-in, a condition that makes "afterimages" permanently visible on the screen, even after you've moved on to view something else. This affected two of CNET's Pixel 2 phones.

Google has so far been able to address some of the flaws with software updates, but it's too soon to say if the dogpile of bad press has dampened buyers' enthusiasm for the "pure" Android devices, especially as Black Friday deals roll in.

Via Phonescoop