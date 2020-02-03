Google Photos trials $8 monthly subscription that'll send you prints of your best shots

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Photos is apparently looking to expand its print offering for people who want physical memories. It's running a trial for an $8-a-month subscription program that'll send you 10 prints that will be "automatically selected from your last 30 days of photos," 9to5Google reported.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a wider rollout for the service.

