Google Photos is apparently looking to expand its print offering for people who want physical memories. It's running a trial for an $8-a-month subscription program that'll send you 10 prints that will be "automatically selected from your last 30 days of photos," 9to5Google reported.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a wider rollout for the service.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Google Photos trials $8 monthly subscription that'll send you prints of your best shots
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.