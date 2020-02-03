CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Photos trials $8 monthly subscription that'll send you prints of your best shots

You'll apparently get 10 prints automatically chosen every 30 days.

People in the Google Photos trial can get 10 of their best photos sent to them as prints. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Photos is apparently looking to expand its print offering for people who want physical memories. It's running a trial for an $8-a-month subscription program that'll send you 10 prints that will be "automatically selected from your last 30 days of photos," 9to5Google reported.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a wider rollout for the service.

This story will be updated shortly.