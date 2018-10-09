Enlarge Image CNET

Ahead of its Pixel event in New York, Google's Photo app just got an interesting update. It's a new feature called "Live Albums," and it automatically shares photos of people you select with friends and family.

More importantly the Google voice assistant now has the power to sift through, search, and organize your photos neatly into albums. The ability comes in version 4.3 of Google Photos.

Live Albums will also enjoy deep integration with the new Google Home Hub, also unveiled at at the event. Paired together, the Hub will act as a smart digital picture frame.

Google also launched its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated regularly as we receive more details.