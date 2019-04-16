Google Pay can now connect to your Gmail account to automatically pull in things like loyalty cards and boarding passes from your email. The feature, spotted earlier Monday by 9to5Google, appears to be rolling out to more Android users.
It takes just a few steps to link your Gmail and Google Pay:
Open Google Pay.
Tap the Settings bars in the top left corner.
Tap Settings.
Tap General.
Toggle on Gmail imports.
Tap Connect to Gmail.
Tap "+ Pass" to add a transit card, loyalty card or gift card to your account.
Tech tipster Jane Wong tweeted in February about Google testing the import feature.
Google wasn't immediately available for comment.
Apple News Plus service for news junkies: Get all the articles you want from select publishers.
Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.
Discuss: Google Pay can sync with Gmail to find boarding passes, gift cards
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.