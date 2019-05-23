Google Pay, Assistant will help you ride the New York subway system

Google

When New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority begins rolling out its new, tap-and-go replacement for the subway's MetroCard system next week, Google will be going along for the ride.

In a blog post Thursday, Google said the OMNY payment system will be compatible with Google Pay for paying fares using supported phones and Google Assistant for real-time transit directions.

The support launches May 31, when the MTA publicly launches the OMNY payment system for select 4, 5 and 6 subway trains between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and for Staten Island buses.

To be clear, you don't need Google Pay to try out the OMNY system. It also supports Apple Pay, contactless cards and similar tap-to-pay methods. And since OMNY has a very limited launch, New York's MetroCards aren't being phased out until at least 2023. "You don't have to worry about losing your MetroCard," Google said in the post.

Commuters will also be able to ask Google Assistant for train schedules, including how long they'll have to wait for a specific train.

New York joins about 30 other cities around the world with support for Google Pay, including London, Singapore and Moscow.

In the next few weeks, Google Maps will also start showing folks which routes accept Google Pay (in other cities as well).

