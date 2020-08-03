Google partners with ADT on security for smart homes

Google/ADT

Google announced a new partnership with security company ADT on Monday, and it looks like that could mean new smart home security products.

In a blog post, Google outlined its plan to "create the next generation of the helpful home -- based on new security solutions."

What we know so far

Google didn't highlight any specifics, but the company did point to its Nest devices, stating that it intends to combine its devices, services and technology with ADT's network of professional technicians. ADT's technicians will be able to sell and install devices such as the Nest Hub Max and Nest Cam IQ Indoor.

Once Google and ADT's combined sales and installation efforts are up and running, the plan is to use Google's machine learning to enhance ADT's monitoring capabilities. That could mean fewer false alarms, better alerts, more helpful notifications and better detection of incidents around your home.

ADT customers will have access to Nest Aware, too, a service that sends alerts and records event history for up to 30 days.

ADT investment

Google is also making a $450 million investment in ADT in exchange for shares of a newly created Class B common stock. When that deal closes later this year, Google will own about 6.6% of ADT's outstanding aggregate common equity.

That news is particularly interesting against the backdrop of last week's congressional antitrust hearings, where members didn't go easy on the search giant.

Upon news of the Google investment, ADT's stock reportedly skyrocketed 60% before the opening bell Monday.