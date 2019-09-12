CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google One now backs up your Android device's photos, messages and contacts

Important information will be automatically saved.

samsung-galaxy-s10-5g-5577

Messages, photos and contacts will now be automatically backed up with Google One.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Google One's cloud storage will now automatically save photos, videos, messages and contacts from your Android device, the company said Thursday. So if you lose, break or change your phone, all your information will be safely backed up. 

Automatic phone backup will also let you save original quality photos, videos and multimedia messages. You can manage backups from the Google One app. If you're setting up a new Android phone, you're now able to easily restore important content and information.

Google One went live last year, offering paid storage options ranging from 100GB to 30TB. 

Next Article: Battle of the smart displays: Google Nest Hub Max vs. Amazon Echo Show 2