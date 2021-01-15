Google office building evacuated after report of 'suspicious package'

Stephen Shankland/CNET

An office building at Google's global headquarters in Mountain View, California, was evacuated Friday after a report of a "suspicious package," police said in a tweet.

Authorities said they requested aid from the Santa Clara County bomb squad and removed people from the building, at the 2000 block of Casey Avenue, "out of an abundance of caution."

In a subsequent tweet, police said the package is "not dangerous," after a preliminary investigation.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...