Google now lets anyone under 18 get images of themselves removed from search results

Minors or their guardians can fill out a form to have photos taken off search results.

Google logo on a smartphone screen

Google is giving minors more control over the images that appear in search.

 Getty

Google is trying to make it easier for minors to remove images of themselves from search results. 

"We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

In short, minors or their guardians can fill out a form with image URLs, search result queries and URLs of search result pages. Google's post also noted that this doesn't mean that the images are gone from the internet.

This comes at a time when tech companies are facing increased scrutiny over their effects on kids

The policy was originally announced in August. 