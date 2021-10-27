Google now lets anyone under 18 get images of themselves removed from search results

Getty

Google is trying to make it easier for minors to remove images of themselves from search results.

"We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

In short, minors or their guardians can fill out a form with image URLs, search result queries and URLs of search result pages. Google's post also noted that this doesn't mean that the images are gone from the internet.

This comes at a time when tech companies are facing increased scrutiny over their effects on kids.

The policy was originally announced in August.