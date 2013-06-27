Google Now adds live TV info and coupons

CNET Update shops in space:
In this episode of Update:
- Pull up info on TV shows and coupons with Google Now.
- See what the world is like without clouds in the improved Google Maps satellite view.
- Say goodbye to 3G as Verizon plans to sell 4G-only phones in 2014.
- Ponder why Facebook is taking so long to create a Facebook app for Windows 8.
- Trek boldly with PayPal into the unknowns of space commerce.
- Try the new Digg app as a replacement for Google Reader.
CNET Update delivers the tech news you need in under three minutes. Watch Bridget Carey every afternoon for a breakdown of the big stories, hot devices, new apps, and what's ahead. Subscribe to the podcast via the links below.
