Google Now adds live TV info and coupons

- Pull up info on TV shows and coupons with Google Now.

- See what the world is like without clouds in the improved Google Maps satellite view.

- Say goodbye to 3G as Verizon plans to sell 4G-only phones in 2014.

- Ponder why Facebook is taking so long to create a Facebook app for Windows 8.

- Trek boldly with PayPal into the unknowns of space commerce.

- Try the new Digg app as a replacement for Google Reader.

