Google, NORAD Santa trackers go live as St. Nick takes off

Christmas Eve has once again come to Earth and Santa Claus, everyone's favorite flying saint, is off and running (or at least his reindeer are) to make all those important gift deliveries.

While few of us actually roast chestnuts on an open fire anymore (or really even know what chestnuts are), a few new 21st century traditions fill in each year, like firing up the Santa Tracker app on our mobile devices to monitor Kris Kringle's progress.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has an app for checking in St. Nick, as does Google. You can also setup Amazon's Alexa and Google Home to track Santa via voice command.

As of 2 a.m. PT on Christmas Eve, Google kicked off its Santa-tracking duties that let you follow him via their app, website or Chrome extension. NORAD's tracker also has an app and website.

Happy holidays and safe travels to all reindeer and jolly ones everywhere!