Google News ends digital magazines and refunds active subscriptions

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Google has begun sunsetting its print-replica magazine service. Paid Google Magazine users have reportedly begun receiving emails announcing that the service is shutting down. The email said that users won't be able to purchase new issues or renew magazine subscriptions via Google News, Android Police reported on Friday. The last subscription payment will be refunded within 30 days, the email said.

The email said users will still be able to access previously-purchased issues in the Following or Favorites tab, depending on the app.

Google launched Play Magazines in 2012, and later renamed it Play Newsstand to focus on newspapers. The services later merged to Google News.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.