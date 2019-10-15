Google Nest Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot with clock: Battle of the budget smart speakers

It's fall product release season, and that means Google and Amazon both have new smart speakers to debut. Amazon stepped up first with a new take on its third-generation Echo Dot speaker, this one equipped with an embedded LED clock. Then, just today, at its Pixel event in New York, Google brought forth its new Google Nest Mini, a rebranded, feature-updated version of its Google Home Mini speaker.

Amazon sells the new Echo Dot with the clock for $60 (£60). You can pick up the new Nest Mini for $49 (£49; neither yet have Australian prices). This entry-level pricing for both units reflects their traditional role as a way for you to make a relatively low-risk foray into using smart assistants to play music, control your smart home, assist in your day-to-day household planning and more.

Their affordability also increases the chance you'll plop one down on your kitchen counter and start providing Amazon or Google with that sweet usage data they can mine to tailor their marketing efforts to you and and your family. Cool!

Which one should you buy? Here, some thoughts.

James Martin/CNET The look and feel of the new Google Nest Mini isn't that different compared with the original Google Home Mini that launched in 2017. It has a similar cloth-topped design (made of recycled plastic this time), although with a few new color options. Google also didn't address the most commonly cited hardware disparity between the Home Mini and the Echo Dot, the 35mm audio jack. Instead, Google made some subtle design tweaks, and added some power under the hood. An integrated bracket on the underside of the new Nest Mini makes it officially wall-mountable. Not everyone will use that feature -- it might be custom home automation system builders that take advantage of it the most -- but it offers some built-in flexibility that doesn't come standard with other smart speakers, including the new Echo Dot. A new ultrasound sensor system built into the top of the Nest Mini can now detect when you're standing close to it, and then activate a pair of LEDs that point out the touch-based volume controls on top of the speaker. They were harder to find on the Home Mini, which lacked that feature. Inside the new Nest Mini, Google boasts a more bass-heavy speaker, as well as an onboard processor and a machine learning chip that let the Nest Mini learn the voice commands you give to Google Assistant most frequently and then process them locally, rather than sending them out over to Google's servers. The benefit there will hopefully be faster response times and the ability to execute commands even when you don't have an internet connection. Read our first impressions of the Google Nest Mini

Tyler Lizenby/CNET That "third-gen" modifier in the Echo Dot product name? It's important. The reason is because the third iteration of the Echo Dot speaker actually came out in 2018. Thus, the only thing different about the hardware of this 2019 model and the unit that came out last year? The clock. That's it. The clock adds $10 to the price of the Echo Dot, but it's useful in a way that's easy to understand. Instead of asking Alexa for the time (one of the most common questions she gets) you can simply glance at the speaker itself. You can also use it as an alarm clock and tap the Echo Dot to snooze the alarm. If you don't want to keep the clock on all the time, Amazon also gives you an option to turn it off. I wouldn't put the Echo Dot in my bedroom. I do have one in my kitchen, but amid other LED clocks on my oven and my microwave, I wouldn't find the clock-equipped Echo Dot that useful there. It would help in our basement family room where we have a first-gen Echo Dot and no other electronics other than the TV, which isn't always on. Depending on your situation from room-to-room at home, the Echo Dot with the clock could be a welcome addition if you already use Alexa. Read our analysis of the Amazon Echo Dot with clock

Which one of these new speakers is better will largely depend on how and where you intend to use it, and whether you've already adopted a voice assistant.

In terms of down-to-earth practicality, it's hard to argue with the obvious, more universal benefit of the Echo Dot's new clock. Google's Nest Mini speaker has a longer outlook in mind with its machine learning capabilities, along with some niche use-cases, like the desire to mount it on your wall. Audio quality might be the deciding factor between the two. I wouldn't recommend either of them if you really care about music, but at or around $50, any improvement to sound quality will feel meaningful. The edge there could go to the Nest Mini if it lives up to Google's claim of 40% more bass output.

My colleagues will have reviews of both speakers coming later this week. You can look forward to those, and once they're both live I'll come back to this head-to-head and update it with our final verdict. Check back soon!

Now playing: Watch this: New Nest Mini promises better sound, smarter features