Google Nest cameras won't let you turn off status light when recording

Some Nest security camera users are unhappy about an update that's rolling out to their devices. Google sent emails this week notifying people that the LED light on their cameras (Nest Cam, Dropcam and Nest Hello) can no longer be turned off when the camera is on and recording. Google says the change, which was first announced in May, is for privacy reasons.

Previously owners had the option to turn the light on or off when capturing or watching video. Now, the light will blink.

On the forum, folks are complaining that having the light on and blinking while its recording could potentially signal to thieves when they're being watched, and when they're not.

Commenters also note that they use Nest security camera in other ways, like as baby monitors.

"Having a flashing light in the sleeping baby's room is INSANE!" one person wrote.

Google says the change will offer greater transparency and privacy in Nest owners' homes.

"As part of our commitment to privacy, we explained that you would always see a clear visual indicator when your Nest cameras are on and sending video and audio to Google," a Google spokesperson said via email.