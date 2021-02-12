Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm want regulators to halt Nvidia's Arm deal, report says

Claire Reilly/CNET

Nvidia announced in September that it planned to acquire chip design licenser Arm at the big-ticket price of $40 billion in cash and stock. Major tech companies reportedly aren't happy about the deal and want it stopped.

Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm asked antitrust regulators to squash Nvidia's acquisition, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. The companies reportedly raised concerns that Nvidia's purchase of Arm could limit their access to its designs -- which are the basis for chips inside many of the world's mobile phones -- or force them to pay more.

Nvidia says it wants to help Arm grow and expand into more markets.

"As we proceed through the review process, we're confident that both regulators and customers will see the benefits of our plan to continue Arm's open licensing model and ensure a transparent, collaborative relationship with Arm's licensees," an Nvidia spokesperson said via email Friday.

Google and Microsoft declined to comment. Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.