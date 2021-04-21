Google Meet refresh will give you more controls, video backgrounds

Google

A year after making Google Meet free for everyone, the company is refreshing the videoconferencing service.

The redesign will give you more control over highlighting the content you see on your screen, by letting you pin or unpin presentations, speakers or multiple speakers, for example, Google said in a blog post Thursday. That includes repositioning, hiding or resizing your own video feed.

If cheeky backgrounds are your thing, Google Meet will support video backgrounds, and now Google Meet will offer lighting adjustments if you're over- or underexposed while on camera.

In addition, a new feature, called Data Saver, is designed to help you limit data usage on mobile networks.