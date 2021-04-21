Everything Apple announced Apple, Facebook, Microsoft leaders react to Chauvin trial New iMac Apple's new M1 iPad Pro Xbox Series X restock at GameStop Child tax credit's monthly check

Google Meet refresh will give you more controls, video backgrounds

Google Meet is getting some new features.

meet-16p-call-pres-white-bg-max-1000x1000.png

Google Meet has more options for organizing content on a call. 

 Google

A year after making Google Meet free for everyone, the company is refreshing the videoconferencing service.

The redesign will give you more control over highlighting the content you see on your screen, by letting you pin or unpin presentations, speakers or multiple speakers, for example, Google said in a blog post Thursday. That includes repositioning, hiding or resizing your own video feed.

If cheeky backgrounds are your thing, Google Meet will support video backgrounds, and now Google Meet will offer lighting adjustments if you're over- or underexposed while on camera. 

In addition, a new feature, called Data Saver, is designed to help you limit data usage on mobile networks.

