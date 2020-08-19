Google Meet comes to Chromecast

Google

Google Meet will soon be arriving on Google Chromecast and Chromecast-enabled smart TVs, the company said Wednesday. The update will be rolling out all over the next couple days.

"Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home. With more people spending time at home these days, Meet provides the opportunity to stay connected with family, friends, co-workers, and others," Google said in a community post Tuesday.

If you have a Google account, you can access the updated feature by making sure you're running the latest version of Chrome, and that your Chromecast device has the latest firmware installed. You can learn more about Meet on Chromecast and the requirements here.

