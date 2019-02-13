Google may unveil Pixel 3 Lite and new smartwatch in 2019

Wylsa

A Google smartwatch. A new Nest Cam. An updated Google Home. A budget Pixel 3 Lite. These are devices are all coming this year from Google, according to Nikkei Asia (via 9to5Google). The report underscores some of the rumors that have already been floating around regarding the search giant's product plans for 2019.

The Google smartwatch -- which would likely be called the Pixel Watch, if Google sticks to its conventions -- has been bandied about since last July. But the company recently acquired tech from watch maker Fossil, so it makes sense we'd see something come out of that deal this year, especially given Apple's big lead in the smartwatch market with the Apple Watch.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Lite, cheaper versions of its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, will likely appear soonest, since we've already entered the "Look, I've got leaked photos!" phase of the announcement cycle. The report also says there'll be a Pixel 4, but that's pretty much a given.

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.