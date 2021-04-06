Google may have leaked the new Pixel Buds

Google

Google may have accidentally just leaked its own ear buds. The new Pixel Buds A appeared in a dark green color in an email to the Google Nest mailing list Tuesday, 9to5Google reported.

The buds will also come in white, according to the report. The Pixel Buds A will see the charging indicator moved to the top of the case, judging by the picture in the email.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google just gave its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A phones camera and graphics boosts in a new April update earlier Tuesday, while the upcoming Pixel 6 will reportedly be powered by a home-made processor.