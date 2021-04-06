Xupermask from Will.i.am and Honeywell Amazon union vote Why SpaceX's Starship exploded Bezos, Musk top Forbes 2021 rich list Who is Q? Stimulus check delivery details

Google may have leaked the new Pixel Buds

A dark green ear buds case appeared in a Google Nest email, a report says.

pixel-buds-2-new-colors.png

Google's previous Pixel Buds came in white, orange, mint and black.

 Google

Google may have accidentally just leaked its own ear buds. The new Pixel Buds A appeared in a dark green color in an email to the Google Nest mailing list Tuesday, 9to5Google reported. 

The buds will also come in white, according to the report. The Pixel Buds A will see the charging indicator moved to the top of the case, judging by the picture in the email.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google just gave its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A phones camera and graphics boosts in a new April update earlier Tuesday, while the upcoming Pixel 6 will reportedly be powered by a home-made processor.

