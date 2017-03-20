Google seizes the season change with two Doodles

Google

It may not feel like it on the US East Coast with mounds of snow piled along the streets, but Monday marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Of course, if you're below the equator, it marks the first day of fall.

The word "equinox" comes from the Latin for "equal" and "night," Google notes. Across the world Monday, nighttime and daytime are 12 hours.

Because the seasons are opposite depending on which side of the equator you live, the Google Doodle in the Northern Hemisphere shows a cute, little mouse in his underground nest celebrating spring by placing a just-bloomed daffodil in a vase. The Doodle for the Southern Hemisphere marks the first day of autumn and features the same little mouse in a red scarf sipping hot tea.

