Google seizes the season change with two Doodles

Wherever you are in the world, you will get equal amounts of day and night on this Monday. Google marks the occasion with a Doodle for each hemisphere.

Internet
first-day-of-spring-2017-northern-hemisphere-5171021979058176-2-law.gif

Google marks the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

 Google

It may not feel like it on the US East Coast with mounds of snow piled along the streets, but Monday marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Of course, if you're below the equator, it marks the first day of fall.

Google is heralding the day with Doodles.

The word "equinox" comes from the Latin for "equal" and "night," Google notes. Across the world Monday, nighttime and daytime are 12 hours.

Because the seasons are opposite depending on which side of the equator you live, the Google Doodle in the Northern Hemisphere shows a cute, little mouse in his underground nest celebrating spring by placing a just-bloomed daffodil in a vase. The Doodle for the Southern Hemisphere marks the first day of autumn and features the same little mouse in a red scarf sipping hot tea.

first-day-of-fall-2017-southern-hemisphere-5673416651702272-hp2x.gif

Google simultaneously celebrates the autumnal equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

 Google

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

More stories

Up Next: Galaxy S8 and beyond: Samsung bets big on Bixby's AI
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF