Google Maps tells you where to borrow a bike in 24 cities

Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images

Google Maps on Tuesday started showing where your nearest bikesharing station is, along with realtime information on the number of bikes available, in 24 cities around the world on iOS and Android. The feature has been available in New York for the past year.

It's rolled out to Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, New Taipei City, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco Bay Area, São Paulo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw and Zurich.