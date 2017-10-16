Enlarge Image Google Maps/Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

You have an important business meeting at Wawalag Planitia on Venus, but you've never been there. Before you launch your spacecraft, you pull it up on Google Maps to get your bearings.

This might sound a little forward-thinking, but the future is now. Google just added two planets and a bunch of moons to Google Maps.

The heavenly bodies include Saturn moons Enceladus, Titan, Mimas and Rhea, and Jupiter moons Europa and Ganymede. Google also added dwarf-planet Pluto and full-planet Venus. Once inside Google Maps for planets, you can spin the space objects around, get more information on their place names and zoom in for a closer look.

The new worlds are possible thanks to imagery from NASA and the European Space Agency. NASA's dearly departed Cassini spacecraft sent back a treasure trove of views of Saturn's moons.

If you have a few moments to spare, fire up a browser, go to your current location on Google Maps, enter satellite mode and hit the zoom-out button until you've left the planet and are "floating" in space. A list of available planets and moons pops up on the side and you're off on your space adventure.

Google has dabbled in space exploration before with a Google Street View tour of the International Space Station. Mars and the moon have been on the Maps menu for years, but these new additions definitely expand your options.