Google Maps lets iPhone users share their real-time ETA

NurPhoto

Why send your friends a text saying you're "on the way" when you can give them live ETA updates?

Google is rolling out a feature for Google Maps that sends your real-time ETA, location and route to anyone you choose. Google first unveiled this feature at Google I/O in May, and on Oct. 18 Google announced that this feature was coming to iOS (in addition to Android).

Google also said that the feature now supports third-party apps, so you can send your ETA via Facebook Messenger, Line or WhatsApp.

To use the feature, start your navigation on Google Maps and select "Share trip progress." Then you'll see a list of contacts pop up and different apps (like Messages or Mail) to send your ETA through. Google Maps will then send your location and live updates until you complete your trip.

The feature is available now, so you can update to the latest version of Google Maps to use it.